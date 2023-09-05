Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217,370 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,552 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.