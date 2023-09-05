Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.09 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

