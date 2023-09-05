Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.96.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,168.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,241 shares of company stock worth $2,941,897. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

