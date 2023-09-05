Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.20 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Waters by 1,719.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Waters by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.13.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $281.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

