Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

PG&E Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PCG opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

