Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.29 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

