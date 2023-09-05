Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,356,000 after buying an additional 2,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,581,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after acquiring an additional 127,639 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

