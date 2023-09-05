Norinchukin Bank The Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

SWKS stock opened at $109.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

