Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

