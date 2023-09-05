Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 6,954 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.75 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

