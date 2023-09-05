Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 88 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 57,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.53. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

