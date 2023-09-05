Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 92 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $295.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.11 and a 52-week high of $375.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

