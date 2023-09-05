Northland Securities Cuts Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Price Target to $6.00

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Emeren Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Emeren Group stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Emeren Group has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 75,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $271,641.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,135,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,248,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 486,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,158. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

