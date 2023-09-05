Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.30

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 22427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 68.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

