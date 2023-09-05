Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stake Boosted by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Novavax worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 144,999 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after acquiring an additional 688,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. 13,060,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

