Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.69.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 39.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

