Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after buying an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

