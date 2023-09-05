Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.69.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Up 12.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.