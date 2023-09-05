Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $45.00 at Northland Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTNX. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

