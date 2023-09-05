Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.69.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,872,000 after acquiring an additional 238,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

