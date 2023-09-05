Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nuvation Bio worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NUVB stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,540. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

NUVB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

