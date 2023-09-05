O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

OI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

OI traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $20.28. 783,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,459. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

