O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 28,058 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $94.32. 2,466,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,514,511. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $489.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

