O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 582,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

