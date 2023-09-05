O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,754 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,056 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $101.67. 470,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.