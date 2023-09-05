O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,362 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.76. 61,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.71. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.