O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.55.

ACN stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,598. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $328.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.10. The stock has a market cap of $217.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

