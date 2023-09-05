O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 15,299 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.77. 163,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,059. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.