ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ObsEva by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

