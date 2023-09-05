Occidental Petroleum (OXY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2023 – Occidental Petroleum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $74.00.

7/21/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $59.00.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OXY traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,328,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413,299. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

