Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.75

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 207783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
