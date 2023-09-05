Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.75

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 207783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

