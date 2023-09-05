Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $73.96 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $80.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,285,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,742,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

