Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 11,470 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in LKQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in LKQ by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 374,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,449. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.