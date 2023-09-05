Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,702 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 113,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 101,868 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,257,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 913,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,202,000 after acquiring an additional 54,884 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,865 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $565.70. 1,024,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.10. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $569.98. The company has a market cap of $257.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

