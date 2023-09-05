Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

