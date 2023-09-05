Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 191.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $107.71. 306,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -633.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

