Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.45 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,736. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. 324,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,673. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

