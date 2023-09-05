Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.54 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,738,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.17. 261,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,608. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNM

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.