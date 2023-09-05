Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.70 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

