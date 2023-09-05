Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,429.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.94. 18,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,672. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.29.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

