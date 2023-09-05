Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 11,906 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 290.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.48. 371,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,056. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

