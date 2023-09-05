Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,779 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.19. 652,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

