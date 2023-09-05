Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 553 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $948.77. The stock had a trading volume of 99,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $944.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $906.30. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

View Our Latest Report on ORLY

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,181 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,240. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.