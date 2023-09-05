Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 7,537 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.10% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,695,000 after purchasing an additional 399,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,863,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,291,000 after purchasing an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,497,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,745. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEI. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

