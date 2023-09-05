Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 14,912 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

AYI stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.40. 65,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.