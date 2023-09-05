Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $334,469. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.85. 149,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

