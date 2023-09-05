Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in HEICO by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of HEICO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at $3,003,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Vertical Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.40.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.20. The stock had a trading volume of 96,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $138.82 and a 1-year high of $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.14.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.