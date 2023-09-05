Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 12,250 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NSA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.39%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.