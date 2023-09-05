Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 17,670 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 140,898 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 144,677 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. 893,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.