Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,837 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.48. 227,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,062. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.49. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.